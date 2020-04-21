Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $83.57. 15,732,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,215,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.