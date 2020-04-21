Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,761 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.03. 2,645,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,562. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

