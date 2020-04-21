Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,647. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.