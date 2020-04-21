Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.60. 2,824,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

