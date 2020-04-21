Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,715.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 80,400.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,495.7% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. 6,706,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.