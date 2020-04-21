Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

