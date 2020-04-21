Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $11,439,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $11,192,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $6,277,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,149,000.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.24. 652,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

