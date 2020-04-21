Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,206,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,790,111. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

