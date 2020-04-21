Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucas Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 29,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 55,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.25. 3,919,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

