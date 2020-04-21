Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. 2,014,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

