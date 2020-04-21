Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,213,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

