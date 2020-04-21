Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.96. 1,000,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,854. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

