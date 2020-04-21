Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.72. 2,238,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

