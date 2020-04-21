Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,177 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 11,824,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,457. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

