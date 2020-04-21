Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

