MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Down 4.1%

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 268,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 627,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.47% of MoSys worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

