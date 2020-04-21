Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

