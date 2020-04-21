National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,060 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,115 ($14.67) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 994.54 ($13.08).

Shares of NG traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 895.40 ($11.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 914.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.88. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

