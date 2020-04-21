National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NSA. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 281,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,776. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

