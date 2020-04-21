NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 133,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,656. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from NATURGY ENERGY /ADR’s previous Variable dividend of $0.09.

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

