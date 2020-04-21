Navistar International’s (NAV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 1,169,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Navistar International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.