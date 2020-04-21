Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.49. 12,533,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average of $328.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.