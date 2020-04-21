NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NTCT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 14,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 203.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

