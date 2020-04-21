Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 2%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 9,741 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,331,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

