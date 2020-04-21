NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.