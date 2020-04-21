Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 11,000 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. 7,243,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1,924.2% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

