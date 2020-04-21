Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,243,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

