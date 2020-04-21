Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Nike by 5.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 308.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.