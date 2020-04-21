NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.12, approximately 31,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,354,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

