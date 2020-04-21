NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.12, approximately 31,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,354,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.
In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
