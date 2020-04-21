Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 30,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Noble stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Noble has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Noble by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

