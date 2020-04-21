Nomura Securities Boosts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $11.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by Nomura Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

MWA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

