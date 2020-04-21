Nomura Securities Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $145.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective boosted by Nomura Securities from $116.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.27.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 1,769,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 242,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

