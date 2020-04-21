Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 5.5%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, 79,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,306,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

