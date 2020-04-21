Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $391.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $10.23 on Thursday, reaching $333.68. The company had a trading volume of 813,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,899. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.