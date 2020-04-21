Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 6,504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 2,238,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

