Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 3,988 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises about 4.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 5.43% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,699,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter.

WOOD stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,528. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

