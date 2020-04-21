Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Novartis by 5.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 380,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

