Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

