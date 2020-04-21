NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 6,729,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. 2,531,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,986. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

