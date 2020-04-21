Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 15,005 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

