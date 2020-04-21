Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 15,005 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JMF)
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.
