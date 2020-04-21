NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

