Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 11.9%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,039,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,386,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
