Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 11.9%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,039,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,386,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

