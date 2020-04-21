Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 7,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,121. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

