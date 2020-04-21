Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 16,556,400 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 1,467,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,420. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

