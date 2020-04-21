Omega Diagnostics Group’s (ODX) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ODX traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,792,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.97. The company has a market cap of $47.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.48 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

