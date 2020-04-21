On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Trading Down 8.6%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.12, 24,696 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,353,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

ONDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.08.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

