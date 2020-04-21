Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 163,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

