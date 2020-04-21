OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.70). OptiNose also reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 201,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,275. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OptiNose by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

