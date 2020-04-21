Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 29,490,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 14,050,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

