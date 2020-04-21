ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 2,279,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,788. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

